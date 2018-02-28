Delhi woman alleges ‘mishandling’ by doctor in operation theatre, files FIR

A Delhi-based woman has alleged mishandling by a doctor inside an operation theatre at a hospital in the national capital. The woman has claimed that after she got admitted to a hospital in October, she was taken for a surgery that wasn’t supposed to be done.

The woman alleged that she was given anaesthesia and suspects that the doctor might have “done something” to her. “I got admitted in October for a surgery which wasn't supposed to be done. In operation theatre I was given anaesthesia and doctor might have done something to me,” she said.

“I've gone through surgery, I know how anaesthesia works and when people do something,” the woman added.

According to her, she has been unable to even sit or stand properly since the surgery took place. She is also compelled to take painkillers every day.

“My health is completely up and down now,” she said, adding that an FIR had been lodged against the doctor. She even alleged that after the surgery, the doctor showed her a piece of flesh that he had allegedly taken out of her body during surgery.

“I have lodged FIR against him for everything he did to me. Piece of flesh was taken out of my body and he showed it to me,” she said.

The identity of the woman or the doctor has not been revealed yet. The name of the hospital is also under wraps as of now.

