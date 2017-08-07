Delhi woman driving car with headphones on crushes toddler to death

New Delhi: The footage of the tragic incident in which a two-year-old boy Deepak was crushed to death by a 26-year-old woman in Southwest Delhi’s Palam area emerged on Sunday. The video features the toddler running on the road and an i-20 car which was coming at full speed from behind crushed him. Deepak's mother Preeti is seen running after the car and screaming at the woman driver asking her to stop the vehicle.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Deepak was playing outside his home in Sadh Nagar. As per the reports of leading daily Times Of India, his mother had come to feed him but the boy ran away and came under the wheels. The family members of the victim had alleged that since she had earphones plugged in she did not hear when they asked her to stop the car after which the incident took place.

Reports say that Preeti called up the police at 1.30 PM who took the boy to a nearby hospital. But he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Talking to Indian Express, Deepak's mother said,“I kept knocking on her car window to slow down and stop as my child was under her car… but she didn’t listen. She refused to accept that her car hit my child,

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered under sections 304-a and 279 of the IPC at Palam police station. The woman driver was also taken into the custody. However, she was later released on bail.