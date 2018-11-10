हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
accident

Delhi: Women dies, daughter critically injured in car accident

A woman died and a minor was left injured in a road accident in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area late on Friday night. 

A speeding car jumped to the hit the divider on the opposite side of the road and their car on a flyover, the police said on Saturday. 

A speeding car jumped to the hit the divider on the opposite side of the road and their car on a flyover, the police said on Saturday. 

The accused driver has been arrested and police investigations were underway. The deceased has been identified as Poonam Sardana.

"The accident occurred on Friday around 11.50 p.m. when Poonam Sardana, 38, along with her husband Vimal Sardana, daughter Chetanaya Sardana, 13, and another family member was returning to their residence in Adarsh Nagar from south Delhi`s Chattarpur temple," Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said.

"Vimal Sardana informed the local police about the accident," she said. 

"When they reached the Punjabi Bagh flyover in their Mahindra Quanto car, a speeding Maruti Suzuki S-Cross coming from opposite road, jumped off the divider and hit the side of their car. Poonam was declared brought dead at the nearby hospital, while her daughter Chetanaya is undergoing treatment," Bhardwaj said.

The accused driver was identified as Shivani Malik who was found drunk while driving the car.

"Shivani Malik, 22, is a resident of Ghaziabad. She was booked for rash and negligent driving. She works in a Noida-based saloon and was going to a club in Gurugram with her friend. She was found drunk," said the DCP.

(With Agency Inputs)

