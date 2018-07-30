हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi's 63-year-old 'Romeo' thief committed crime to maintain 5 girlfriends

A man named Bandhu Singh, who is reportedly accused in more than 20 cases related to robbery was arrested by the police in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Monday. What shook the police was the reason behind his theft.

Delhi&#039;s 63-year-old &#039;Romeo&#039; thief committed crime to maintain 5 girlfriends

NEW DELHI: A man named Bandhu Singh, who is reportedly accused in more than 20 cases related to robbery was arrested by the police in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla on Monday. What shook the police was the reason behind his theft.

Singh, a 63-year-old bachelor has five girlfriends. On questioning, Singh revealed that he indulged into robbery to sustain his girlfriends.

Singh reportedly confessed to becoming a thief in order to bear the expenditure of his girlfriends.

The incident came to light when a robbery was reported at a factory in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Saturday. The police checked CCTV footage from the factory and found Singh staging the robbery.

Singh's face matched with the police's records of wanted criminal and he was arrested thereafter. He is accused in more than 20 cases of robbery.

Police also recovered some cash, two laptops and an LED from Singh's possession.

DelhiDelhi robberyDelhi thiefsenior citizen thief63-year-old romeo

