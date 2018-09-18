हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi's IGI Airport most punctual among top 20 global airports: OAG report

The Delhi airport beat much bigger rivals like Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport and so on.

Delhi&#039;s IGI Airport most punctual among top 20 global airports: OAG report

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport emerged as the most punctual airport among the top 20 airports in the world in August 2018.

The Delhi airport has beaten much bigger rivals like Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Illinois (USA), Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia (USA) and Haneda International Airport, Tokyo to clinch the first position in on-time performance in August 2018.

Accessed exclusively by Zeenews.com, the report has been published by OAG Punctuality League – a UK-based air travel intelligence firm. “On-Time is percentage of flights that depart or arrive within 15 minutes of schedule,” explained OAG Punctuality League.

A total of 19,748 planes took off from IGI Airport this August, with a departure rate of 82.9 per cent and a cancellation percentage of just 0.3.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport emerged on the top of the list of the big airports with the maximum departures at 39.733 flights but with an on-time performance of just 71.6 per cent, followed by Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (38.830 departures and on-time performance of 79.5 per cent) and Los Angeles International Airport (29,078 and on-time performance of 78.3 per cent).

Other large Indian airports ranked poorly in the OAG report, with just three more making it to the top 100 list.

Mumbai Airport ranked at number 50 in the list with a flight traffic of 13,516 and 77 per cent departure rate. Bengaluru Airport emerged at number 78 with 9,936 flights and 86.2% departure rate. 

Top 30 Airports with Best Global On-time performance

    On-time Performance  
  Airport Departures Rank Cancel % No. flights Rank
ORD Chicago O'Hare International Apt,Chicago,IL 71.6% 795 2.3% 39,733 1
ATL Atlanta Hartsfield-jackson Intl Apt,Atlanta,GA 79.5% 516 0.4% 38,830 2
LAX Los Angeles International Apt,Los Angeles,CA 78.3% 573 0.8% 29,078 3
DFW Dallas/Fort Worth Intl Apt,Dallas,TX 75.0% 708 1.6% 28,754 4
DEN Denver Intl Apt,Denver,CO 76.2% 668 0.8% 26,022 5
PEK Beijing Capital Intl Apt,Beijing,China 66.9% 918 2.4% 25,791 6
CLT Charlotte,Charlotte,NC 74.6% 725 1.7% 22,802 7
FRA Frankfurt International Apt,Frankfurt,Germany 64.0% 978 1.7% 22,164 8
HND Tokyo Intl (Haneda),Tokyo,Japan 80.7% 461 1.8% 21,699 9
CGK Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Apt,Jakarta,Indonesia 55.9% 1085 1.4% 21,364 10
AMS Amsterdam,Amsterdam,Netherlands 70.0% 851 0.9% 21,239 11
LHR London Heathrow Apt,London (GB),United Kingdom 70.4% 840 0.6% 21,057 12
YYZ Toronto Lester B Pearson Intl,Toronto,Canada 66.1% 933 3.2% 20,970 13
CDG Paris Charles de Gaulle Apt,Paris,France 53.9% 1100 0.6% 20,771 14
JFK New York J F Kennedy International Apt,New York,NY 70.4% 837 3.6% 20,415 15
SEA Seattle-Tacoma International Apt,Seattle,WA 71.9% 789 1.0% 20,116 16
SFO San Francisco,San Francisco,CA 69.2% 875 1.9% 20,006 17
PVG Shanghai Pudong International Apt,Shanghai,China 62.6% 996 6.1% 20,001 18
CAN Guangzhou,Guangzhou,China 64.4% 971 2.5% 19,925 19
DEL Delhi,Delhi,India 82.9% 348 0.3% 19,748 20
IST Istanbul Ataturk Airport,Istanbul,TurkeyI 72.1% 785 0.2% 19,560 21
IAH Houston George Bush Intercont.,Houston,TX 80.7% 463 0.6% 19,017 22
BOS Boston Edward L Logan Intl Apt,Boston,MA 71.1% 811 3.0% 18,776 23
EWR Newark Liberty International Apt,New York,NY 63.7% 983 5.8% 18,678 24
MEX Mexico City Juarez Intl,Mexico City,Mexico 85.6% 220 0.2% 17,855 25
DXB Dubai International,Dubai,United Arab Emirates 48.5% 1148 0.4% 17,441 26
MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International Apt,Minneapolis/St Paul,MN 82.9% 352 0.5% 17,263 27
MUC Munich International Airport,Munich,Germany 62.0% 1004 1.5% 17,160 28
DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County,Detroit,MI 80.8% 453 0.8% 17,159 29
MAD Madrid Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Apt,Madrid,Spain 77.3% 620 0.4% 16,833 30

 

The IGI Airport, which handles more than 40 million passengers each year, is managed by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). It is currently the seventh busiest airports in Asia and among the top 20 busiest airports in the world.

The Delhi airport recently bagged the Best Airport Award to handle over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017.

