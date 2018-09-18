Delhi's IGI Airport most punctual among top 20 global airports: OAG report

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport emerged as the most punctual airport among the top 20 airports in the world in August 2018.
The Delhi airport has beaten much bigger rivals like Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Illinois (USA), Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia (USA) and Haneda International Airport, Tokyo to clinch the first position in on-time performance in August 2018.
Accessed exclusively by Zeenews.com, the report has been published by OAG Punctuality League – a UK-based air travel intelligence firm. “On-Time is percentage of flights that depart or arrive within 15 minutes of schedule,” explained OAG Punctuality League.
A total of 19,748 planes took off from IGI Airport this August, with a departure rate of 82.9 per cent and a cancellation percentage of just 0.3.
Chicago O'Hare International Airport emerged on the top of the list of the big airports with the maximum departures at 39.733 flights but with an on-time performance of just 71.6 per cent, followed by Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (38.830 departures and on-time performance of 79.5 per cent) and Los Angeles International Airport (29,078 and on-time performance of 78.3 per cent).
Other large Indian airports ranked poorly in the OAG report, with just three more making it to the top 100 list.
Mumbai Airport ranked at number 50 in the list with a flight traffic of 13,516 and 77 per cent departure rate. Bengaluru Airport emerged at number 78 with 9,936 flights and 86.2% departure rate.
Top 30 Airports with Best Global On-time performance
|On-time Performance
|Airport
|Departures
|Rank
|Cancel %
|No. flights
|Rank
|ORD
|Chicago O'Hare International Apt,Chicago,IL
|71.6%
|795
|2.3%
|39,733
|1
|ATL
|Atlanta Hartsfield-jackson Intl Apt,Atlanta,GA
|79.5%
|516
|0.4%
|38,830
|2
|LAX
|Los Angeles International Apt,Los Angeles,CA
|78.3%
|573
|0.8%
|29,078
|3
|DFW
|Dallas/Fort Worth Intl Apt,Dallas,TX
|75.0%
|708
|1.6%
|28,754
|4
|DEN
|Denver Intl Apt,Denver,CO
|76.2%
|668
|0.8%
|26,022
|5
|PEK
|Beijing Capital Intl Apt,Beijing,China
|66.9%
|918
|2.4%
|25,791
|6
|CLT
|Charlotte,Charlotte,NC
|74.6%
|725
|1.7%
|22,802
|7
|FRA
|Frankfurt International Apt,Frankfurt,Germany
|64.0%
|978
|1.7%
|22,164
|8
|HND
|Tokyo Intl (Haneda),Tokyo,Japan
|80.7%
|461
|1.8%
|21,699
|9
|CGK
|Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Apt,Jakarta,Indonesia
|55.9%
|1085
|1.4%
|21,364
|10
|AMS
|Amsterdam,Amsterdam,Netherlands
|70.0%
|851
|0.9%
|21,239
|11
|LHR
|London Heathrow Apt,London (GB),United Kingdom
|70.4%
|840
|0.6%
|21,057
|12
|YYZ
|Toronto Lester B Pearson Intl,Toronto,Canada
|66.1%
|933
|3.2%
|20,970
|13
|CDG
|Paris Charles de Gaulle Apt,Paris,France
|53.9%
|1100
|0.6%
|20,771
|14
|JFK
|New York J F Kennedy International Apt,New York,NY
|70.4%
|837
|3.6%
|20,415
|15
|SEA
|Seattle-Tacoma International Apt,Seattle,WA
|71.9%
|789
|1.0%
|20,116
|16
|SFO
|San Francisco,San Francisco,CA
|69.2%
|875
|1.9%
|20,006
|17
|PVG
|Shanghai Pudong International Apt,Shanghai,China
|62.6%
|996
|6.1%
|20,001
|18
|CAN
|Guangzhou,Guangzhou,China
|64.4%
|971
|2.5%
|19,925
|19
|DEL
|Delhi,Delhi,India
|82.9%
|348
|0.3%
|19,748
|20
|IST
|Istanbul Ataturk Airport,Istanbul,TurkeyI
|72.1%
|785
|0.2%
|19,560
|21
|IAH
|Houston George Bush Intercont.,Houston,TX
|80.7%
|463
|0.6%
|19,017
|22
|BOS
|Boston Edward L Logan Intl Apt,Boston,MA
|71.1%
|811
|3.0%
|18,776
|23
|EWR
|Newark Liberty International Apt,New York,NY
|63.7%
|983
|5.8%
|18,678
|24
|MEX
|Mexico City Juarez Intl,Mexico City,Mexico
|85.6%
|220
|0.2%
|17,855
|25
|DXB
|Dubai International,Dubai,United Arab Emirates
|48.5%
|1148
|0.4%
|17,441
|26
|MSP
|Minneapolis/St Paul International Apt,Minneapolis/St Paul,MN
|82.9%
|352
|0.5%
|17,263
|27
|MUC
|Munich International Airport,Munich,Germany
|62.0%
|1004
|1.5%
|17,160
|28
|DTW
|Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County,Detroit,MI
|80.8%
|453
|0.8%
|17,159
|29
|MAD
|Madrid Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Apt,Madrid,Spain
|77.3%
|620
|0.4%
|16,833
|30
The IGI Airport, which handles more than 40 million passengers each year, is managed by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). It is currently the seventh busiest airports in Asia and among the top 20 busiest airports in the world.
The Delhi airport recently bagged the Best Airport Award to handle over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017.