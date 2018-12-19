हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sajjan Kumar

Delhi's Patiala House Court to hear Sajjan Kumar's case on Thursday

It is the second case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on recommendations of Nanavati Commission.

Delhi&#039;s Patiala House Court to hear Sajjan Kumar&#039;s case on Thursday

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear a second case registered against former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who has recently been convicted by the Delhi High Court in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and sentenced to life. The case will be heard by Delhi's Patiala High Court on Thursday.

Notably, it is the second case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on recommendations of Nanavati Commission.

Kumar is facing trial on charges of murder and rioting in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case pertaining to killing in Delhi's Sultanpuri.

While holding Kumar guilty in the first case, the Delhi HC reversed the earlier trial court's judgement in which he had been acquitted in the case. Kumar has been asked to surrender by 31 December 2018.

He was held guilty under various counts of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder, criminal conspiracy, delivering provocative speeches instigating violence against Sikhs, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house and injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class. 

A day after his conviction, the Congress leader resigned from the primary membership of the party. He wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi submitting his resignation.

