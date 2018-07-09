हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi electricity

Delhi's peak power demand touches new record at 6,998MW

This is the second time in two months that the record has been broken with predictions for it to reach 7,000MW looking like a real possibility now.

Representational image courtesy Pixabay

New Delhi: The hot and humid weather in the Capital resulted in peak power demand reaching a record high on Monday afternoon.

State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) reported that the peak power demand in Delhi reached a new record of 6,998MW at 1522hrs. This broke the previous record high of 6,934MW set on June 8. The demand for power has been steadily rising this year with peak figure of 6,651MW on June 1 first breaking the record of 6,526MW seen on June 6 of last year.

Delhi's Power Minister Satyendar Jain had previously predicted peak power demand in the city to cross 7,000MW this year but had tried to remove any fears of demand outpacing supply.

The magnitude of the rise in demand for power though can be ascertained from the fact that while the peak demand has crossed 6,000MW on several days this year, it had breached the mark only twice in 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

