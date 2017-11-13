Demolish or protect? SC tells Modi government to clear stand on Ram Setu

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to clear its stand on the Ram Setu case within six weeks.

The top court asked the government to file an affidavit on if they want to remove the Ram Setu or protect it.

The Ram Sethu is a continuous stretch of limestone shoals that runs from Pamban Island near Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island off the northern coast of Sri Lanka. Geological evidence suggests that in the Ice Age, the stretch used to be a land connection between India and Sri Lanka, reports Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Hindus believe that Ram Setu is the same structure that Lord Rama and his army of apes and monkeys built to reach demon king Ravana`s Lanka.

Responding to the SC order, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, “Happy that today SC directed affidavit be filed in 6 wks by Union Govt on when they will decide Ram Setu will be Heritage Monument.” Earlier, the top court had refused an urgent hearing on Swamy's plea seeking clarification of Central government on Ram Setu issue.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council Of Historical Research (ICHR) will conduct a pilot project in November to "ascertain" if Ram Setu was built naturally or was man-made.