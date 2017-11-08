हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Demonetisation a tragedy, PM Modi's thoughtless act destroyed millions of lives: Rahul Gandhi

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 08, 2017, 10:08 AM IST
Comments |
NEW DELHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi describe the decision to implement the demonisation by the Narendra Modi-led central government as 'PM's thoughtless act' and called it no less than 'tragedy'. 

The Gandhi took to his Twitter on Wednesday to share a post that also said that millions of lives and livelihood have been destroyed due to the last year's decision to scrap high-value currency notes. 

"Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act," Rahul's tweet said. 

Rahul also tweeted a couplet in Hindi that called for attention towards pains suffered by poor in the aftermath of demonetisation. 

While the Narendra Modi government is celebrating the anniversary as 'Anti-Black Money Day', Congress and several other opposition parties have decided to mark the day as 'Black Day'. 

Rahul will be joining the Opposition-sponsored ''Black Day'' protest in Surat to mark the first anniversary of the Centre's much-criticised demonetisation move on Wednesday.

Later in the day, he will participate in a candle-light vigil on the 'Black Day' near Vivekanand Statue in Surat's Chowk Bazar area after holding a formal meeting with traders.
 
Gandhi's decision to take part in the protest in Gujarat is significant as the state is going to polls next month. 

