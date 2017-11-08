Demonetisation a tragedy, PM Modi's thoughtless act destroyed millions of lives: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi describe the decision to implement the demonisation by the Narendra Modi-led central government as 'PM's thoughtless act' and called it no less than 'tragedy'.

The Gandhi took to his Twitter on Wednesday to share a post that also said that millions of lives and livelihood have been destroyed due to the last year's decision to scrap high-value currency notes.

"Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act," Rahul's tweet said.

Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 8, 2017

Rahul also tweeted a couplet in Hindi that called for attention towards pains suffered by poor in the aftermath of demonetisation.

While the Narendra Modi government is celebrating the anniversary as 'Anti-Black Money Day', Congress and several other opposition parties have decided to mark the day as 'Black Day'.

Rahul will be joining the Opposition-sponsored ''Black Day'' protest in Surat to mark the first anniversary of the Centre's much-criticised demonetisation move on Wednesday.

Later in the day, he will participate in a candle-light vigil on the 'Black Day' near Vivekanand Statue in Surat's Chowk Bazar area after holding a formal meeting with traders.



Gandhi's decision to take part in the protest in Gujarat is significant as the state is going to polls next month.

On demonetisation Black Day read real-life stories, say a prayer

for the millions who suffered. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 8, 2017