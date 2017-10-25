Demonetisation: Left parties to meet today to plan November 8 protests against Centre

New Delhi: Leaders of the Left-leaning parties will meet on Wednesday to chalk out their plan to hold protest against the Centre on the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the leaders of the Left parties will meet on Wednesday to plan their protest against the Centre's demonetisation move on November 8.

After our meeting, we will announce the protest plan across the country on the anniversary of Demonetisation on November 8. Also, on November 9, 10 and 11 the Left-affiliated trade union will hold a 'Maha Dharna' in India, he added.

Yechury's statement came after the Congress announced its plan to organise nationwide protests against the economic fallout of demonetisation on November 8.

The Congress-led opposition claims the notes ban has ruined the rural economy and impacted small traders and the informal sector.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Possibly, this is the first time that a decision announced by the Prime Minister had to be changed 135 times. It just shows how ill-conceived it was."

Azad said this while speaking in the presence of Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O. Brien, besides others.

He claimed that 18 parties would be protesting in their own respective ways in all states.

