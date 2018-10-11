हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dengue

Dengue: 100 cases in Himachal's Kangra reported, ASHA workers sensitising people

At least 100 cases of Dengue have been registered in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district till Wednesday. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

Kangra's Chief Medical Officer RS Rana said that people have been sensitised about the issue with the help of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers. 

The ASHA workers have been warning people to take precautionary measure to prevent themselves from dengue, news agency ANI reported.

Rana confirmed that mosquito fogging will be done throughout the district till November as a part of the preventive measure.

Earlier in Delhi, at least 650 people were being diagnosed with the vector-borne disease till October 8, according to Municipal report. 

The report stated that nearly 170 cases came to light in the first week of October.

Also, 347 cases of malaria and 89 of chikungunya have been reported this season till October 6, according to the report. 

As a pro-active measure, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had a few months ago directed local bodies and other agencies to intensify vector-control measures.

He had also asked for regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.

(With Agency Inputs)

