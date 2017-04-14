Denial of Kulbhushan Jadhav's chargesheet is violation of Geneva Convention: Defence Experts

New Delhi: Asserting that it is important to give consular access, Defence Expert P K Sehgal on Friday said Pakistan`s denial to give statements on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is sheer violation of the Geneva Convention, adding that the incident reveals Islamabad`s double standards."

As far as the Geneva Convention is concerned, it is important to give consular access.

So, what Pakistan is doing is violating human right convention and international norms. Now the double standard of Pakistan and their intention has been revealed in front of the entire world," Sehgal told ANI.

Resonating similar views, another Defence Expert Kapil Kak said it is important to show patience and work in coalition as this issue would ruin the relationship between India and Pakistan which is not good from quite a long time.

"We should appeal the verdict given by the Pakistan military court. We should even try to convince the international community to support us in this matter. The charge that has been made against Jadhav is mere statement and they do not have any evidence to support those charges," said Kak.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan asked India to refrain from issuing statements that could aggravate hostility between the two sides post the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav.In a press briefing, Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said there is a need to arrest the growing crisis in Pakistan-India relations before it becomes serious.

Aziz claimed that due process was followed in the trials that led to awarding death sentence to Jadhav for espionage and subversive activities in Pakistan.

He said that Jadhav was tried under the law of the land in a fairly transparent manner and awarded punishment on the basis of credible and specific evidence of his involvement in financing terrorism and carrying out subversive activities in Pakistan.

Putting the ball in India`s court, he also claimed that the Letter of Assistance requesting specific information and access to certain key witnesses was shared with New Delhi in January this year."Inflammatory statements and rhetoric about `pre-meditated murder` and `unrest in Balochistan` will only result in escalation, serving no useful purpose," Radio Pakistan quoted Aziz as saying.

The Advisor said that a number of steps were taken during Jadhav`s trial to ensure transparency under Pakistani law and Pakistan Army Act."His confessional statement was recorded before a magistrate; a qualified officer was provided to defend him throughout proceedings; all statements of witnesses were recorded under oath in the presence of accused and Jadhav was allowed to ask questions from witnesses," he added.

About options available to Jadhav, he said the convict has right of appeal within forty days to an appellate court and he may lodge a mercy petition to the Army Chief within sixty days of the decision by the appellate court.

Aziz added that the convict may lodge a mercy petition to the President of Pakistan within 90 days after the Chief of Army Staff`s decision on the mercy petition.