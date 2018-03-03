Denied permission for Syria rally, Telangana youth attempts suicide

HYDERABAD: Upset over the authorities denying permission for a rally to protest killings in Syria, leader of a Muslim group in Telangana's Warangal town attempted suicide by consuming poison.

In a video, webcast live on his Facebook account late on Friday, the youth vent his anger over the police denying permission for the rally to condemn the massacre of innocent people, including children in Syria.

Mohammed Nayeem later took out a bottle from his pocket and consumed its content, saying he was ending his life. He was later rushed to a hospital. Police said his condition was stable.

The youth is the Warangal district chief of Muslim Hakkula Porata Samithi (Struggle committee for rights of Muslims).

He said the organisation had sought permission to hold a peaceful rally and the police had initially agreed to allow the same. Later, the police officials refused to give permission.

Nayeem said he was feeling helpless as he was not even allowed to condemn the massacre in Syria and express solidarity with the victims.

He alleged that the political leaders have vested interests and they were not at all bothered about raising their voice for the community or supporting a just cause.

Earlier on Friday, he had made a bid to immolate himself by dousing kerosene. However, other members of the organisation prevented him from taking the extreme step.