Dense fog continues to disrupt rail traffic, more than 20 trains cancelled

New Delhi: Dense fog continued to disrupt rail traffic on Sunday with 36 trains running late and 28 cancelled, ANI reported.

Cold wave has been sweeping parts of north India. Punjab and Haryana have been reeling under intense cold wave and high-altitude areas of Jammu region is also experiencing snowfall over the past few days.

On Saturday, Leh in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 15.6 degrees Celsius. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period in Kashmir when the chances of snowfall are maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

In high-altitude areas of the Himachal Pradesh, the mercury stayed between minus 15 and minus 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday while lakes, springs and rivulets were frozen.

In Haryana, Ambala braved the bone-chilling weather at 5.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while Hisar registered a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Uttar Pradesh too witnessed dense to very dense fog at many places on Saturday as cold wave swept some parts of the state, with Fursatganj in Rae Bareli recording the lowest minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in northern parts of Rajasthan on Saturday with Sriganganagar being the coldest recorded place at 1.9 degrees Celsius while dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated parts of the state.

(With PTI inputs)