हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP class 10 exam

Deputy CM announces tentative dates of UP Class 10, 12 Board exams 2019

Calling the development an important decision, Sharma, however, mentioned that it is yet to be announced officially.

Deputy CM announces tentative dates of UP Class 10, 12 Board exams 2019

Lucknow: The Class 10th and Class 12th state board examinations for the upcoming academic year will begin on February 7, 2019. The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday.

Calling the development an important decision, Sharma, however, mentioned that it is yet to be announced officially. He added that the exams will be completed within 16 working days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the UP Deputy CM said, "Today we have taken an important decision but we are yet to announce it. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will begin on February 7 and will be completed within 16 working days."

The results of class 10 and class 12 board examinations this year were declared by Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh April 29, 2018. The UP 10th Board Exam (High School) examinations were held from February 6, 2018 to February 22, 2018.

Tags:
UP class 10 examUP class 12 examUttar PradeshDeputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close