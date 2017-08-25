close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Dera chief lodged in make-shift jail in Rohtak

"Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been put in (special jail at) PTC Sunaria," Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar told PTI, adding, tight security arrangements have been made.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 20:49
Dera chief lodged in make-shift jail in Rohtak

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was lodged in a make-shift jail at a police training centre in Rohtak soon after his conviction in a rape case on Friday.

"Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been put in (special jail at) PTC Sunaria," Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar told PTI, adding, tight security arrangements have been made.

Judge Jagdeep Singh of CBI special court at Panchkula convicted the self-styled godman and said the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on August 28, CBI counsel H P S Verma said.

Immediately after his conviction, followers of the Sirsa based Dera went on rampage and clashed with security personnel leaving many dead and injured.

"Tight security arrangements have been put in place in Rohtak," the DC said.

Haryana Government has established special jails in three districts, a spokesman of the Jails Department said here.

The spokesman said that these special jails were in Nahar Singh cricket stadium, Faridabad, Sports Stadium, Pundrak, district Karnal and Police Training College (PTC) Rest House, Sunaria, district Rohtak.

These orders would remain in operation till further orders, he added.

Meanwhile, CBI counsel Verma said that Gurmeet Ram Rahim was accompanied by his daughter when he reached the courtroom in Panchkula after travelling from the sect headquarters at Sirsa.

At the time of court pronouncing him guilty in the 2002 case, the sect chief appeared "calm and composed", the CBI counsel said.

The 50-year-old Dera head had earlier appealed to his followers to maintain peace.

Verma said that the Dera head had been found guilty under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

TAGS

Dera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghRohtakJailshiftPanchkula

From Zee News

Violence in Haryana is deeply distressing, urge everyone to maintain peace: PM Modi
HaryanaIndia

Violence in Haryana is deeply distressing, urge everyone to...

Assam flood situation improves; Brahmaputra flowing below red mark
Assam

Assam flood situation improves; Brahmaputra flowing below r...

Tamil Nadu: DMK urges Governor Vidyasagar Rao to ask CM K Palaniswami to prove majority
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: DMK urges Governor Vidyasagar Rao to ask CM K P...

12 killed in IS attack on Kabul mosque
WorldAsia

12 killed in IS attack on Kabul mosque

Tamil Nadu: MLAs loyal to TTV Dinakaran vacate resort, move into hotel
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: MLAs loyal to TTV Dinakaran vacate resort, move...

EuropeWorld

NATO chief demands Russian 'transparency' on war...

Petition challenges circular asking madrassas to submit report on I-Day celebrations
Uttar PradeshIndia

Petition challenges circular asking madrassas to submit rep...

North East

Twin blasts rock Manipur's New Pheijang village

Sharad Yadav faction moves Election Commission, JD(U) asks him to skip Lalu Prasad&#039;s rally
India

Sharad Yadav faction moves Election Commission, JD(U) asks...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim? All you wanted to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief

DNA Edit: Sovereignty and I

Trespassers to be prosecuted

Can robotics help revolutionise India’s defence sector?

From Gurmeet Ram Rahim to Radhe Maa: Top 5 controversial 'Gurus' of India