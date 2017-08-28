close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 07:31
Dera chief sentencing: Noida, Delhi schools likely to stay open; Gurgaon, Ghaziabad schools closed

Delhi/Ghaziabad/Noida: Ahead of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing, district administration ordered all schools in Ghaziabad to remain shut on Monday.

Several schools in Noida also decided to remain closed as a precautionary measure, anticipating violence. The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar earlier stated that there is no need for schools to remain close.

Some Noida schools, including Delhi Public School, Gyanshree and Genesis Genesis Global, will conduct classes till 1 pm.

Amity Group of institutions, including the varsity and schools in Delhi, Noida, Vasundhara, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad will remain closed today.

The Delhi Police on Sunday dismissed as rumours reports of schools in the national capital being shut tomorrow in view of the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, reported the PTI.

 

The Dera chief's sentencing is expected to be delivered at 2:30 pm on Monday.

