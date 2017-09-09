Dera followers were asked to donate organs as sacrifice to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, reveals former disciple

New Delhi: Days after special CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison, Gurdas Toor, a former follower of self-styled godman has revealed that the disciples were asked to donate their organs as a sacrifice to him.

A day before authorities start sanitisation operation at the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa, Toor revealed that the Dera followers were asked to sign an undertaking which reads that they would donate their body parts after their death. Later, he saw doctors entering the Dera.

As per the reports of India Today, the former follower also revealed that the Dera chief had buried bodies in the compound and had planted trees over them. Not only this, Toor also disclosed that the followers who denied to follow the rules were being killed.

On the other hand, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij yesterday ordered the state Director General of Health Services to inquire into reports that the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda authorities sent 14 bodies to a medical college in Lucknow in the past.

"There were media reports that 14 bodies were sent from the Dera to a medical college in Lucknow. If this was done, formalities should have been completed. The reason for sending the bodies must be ascertained. Orders have been issued to examine the matter and bring out the facts in the case," said Vij, who last year gave a grant of Rs 50 lakh to the Dera for sporting activities.

The Minister said he had gone to participate in a sports event organised by the Dera last year, where he announced the grant. "This grant was not given to (sect chief) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. It was given to encourage sportspersons from the Dera," Vij said.

Yesterday, 41 companies of the Paramilitary Forces, four columns of the Army, one SWAT team, ten companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along with the Haryana Police and one dog squad were deployed at the Shah Satnaam Chowk. A forensic team was called from Roorkee for the sanitisation process.

Earlier on September 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave orders to conduct a search operation at the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda, under the supervision of a judicial officer. This order came after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons of the Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons include 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.

Ram Rahim was convicted by a CBI court in Panchkula town of Haryana on August 25 for the rape of two female disciples in 1999. He was later sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and is lodged in the District Jail at Sunaria near Rohtak.

(With inputs from ANI)