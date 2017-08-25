Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convictedin rape case, sentencing on August 28

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Friday held guilty of rape by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

Trial court judge Jagdeep Singh will pronounce the quantum of sentence on August 28.

After the court verdict, Ram Rahim Singh was taken into custody by Haryana Police. The Dera chief will be taken to Rohtak Jail.

The sect chief was present in the court when the judgment was given in Panchkula town, adjoining Chandigarh.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place around the district court in Panchkula ahead of the court verdict.

The case against Ram Rahim was registered in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'sadhvis' (female followers) by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The alleged rape and sexual exploitation of the female follower was first reported through an anonymous letter in 2002 to the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court here.

With tension mounting in Haryana's Panchkula, Army was called in to deal with any situation along with other security forces. Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in various areas in Punjab and Haryana, with educational institutions shut for two days (Thursday and Friday), trains cancelled and bus services disrupted.