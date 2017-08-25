Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's late night video message to 'premis': Maintain peace, go back home

New Delhi: A day before the crucial verdict in the alleged 15-year-old rape case, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh requested millions of Dera followers, who themselves 'premis', to go back home and maintain peace.

On Thursday night, Singh – fondly called 'pitaji' and 'babaji' by followers – released a video message asking his supporter, who have been camping in Panchkula, to return to their homes and respect the law and maintain peace.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I had asked everyone not to go to Panchkula. All Dera followers, who have gone to Panchkula, please go back to your homes. I will go to the court and hear the verdict. We all should respect law and maintain peace," he said in the video message.

Over two lakh Dera Sacha Sauda followers have reached the Tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Thousands have been camping in Panchkula for the last two days.

The video message came ahead of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court`s verdict in the 15-year-old rape case against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.

Meanwhile, the internet and mobile phone services have been suspended for 72 hours in Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh to prevent any untoward incident.Around 53 companies of paramilitary forces and 50000 personnel of Haryana Police have also been deployed. In addition, army has also been alerted. The administration is also asked to take stringent action possible if someone tries to break the law.

Earlier on Thursday Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and assured him of adequate forces for security.

With Agency inputs