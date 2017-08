Sirsa/Rohtak: Lakhs of Dera Sacha Sauda followers, over 10,000 security personnel, two states, one CBI judge and one rape convict – the countdown to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's sentencing has officially begun. A CBI special court is expected to pronounce the prison sentence against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim around 2:30 pm on Monday. Singh, who was convicted of raping two 'sadhvis' (female followers), has been shifted to the district jail at Sunaria in Haryana's Rohtak.

As we closely follow Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's sentencing by CBI judge, here's a quick look at the top developments so far.