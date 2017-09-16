close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh's trial in 2 murder cases begins

The CBI court is hearing the final arguments in the two murders cases of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 11:17
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh&#039;s trial in 2 murder cases begins

Chandigarh: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court begins hearing in two murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The hearing is being done through video conferencing.

The CBI court is hearing the final arguments in the two murders cases of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

Security has been tightened in Panchkula town in Haryana. Director General of Police BS Sandhu said that adequate para military and Haryana Police personnel had been stationed around the court complex in Sector 1 and other areas in Panchkula town to maintain law and order.

The self-styled godman was sentenced to 20 years in jail on 28 August in the two rape cases by the special CBI Court. Several parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan had witnessed large-scale violence following his conviction in the two rape cases on 25 August.

While forty-one people were killed in Haryana in the violence, no deaths were reported from Punjab and Rajasthan.

Sirsa-based journalist Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 after the evening newspaper ‘Poora Sach’, owned by him, published an anonymous letter narrating how women were allegedly being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. He died later.

The second case relates to the murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh who was allegedly shot dead in 2002. He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of the anonymous letter, which had made the sexual exploitation allegations, according to the prosecution.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had ordered a CBI probe in November 2003 into the two murders after the families of both the victims approached the court. The CBI had filed the charge sheet in the murder cases on 30 July, 2007.

TAGS

Dera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghRam Chander ChhatrapatiRanjit Singhrape

From Zee News

Goa

Goa: Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar booked by AC...

Uttar Pradesh

Woman raped by cook, security guard inside temple in Mathur...

Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir as Army foils infiltration bid
Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir as Army foils inf...

AmericasWorld

Norma reaches hurricane strength in Pacific near Mexico: NH...

Ayodhya dispute: Nirmohi Akhara&#039;s chief Mahant Bhaskar Das passes away after heart attack
India

Ayodhya dispute: Nirmohi Akhara's chief Mahant Bhaskar...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu

London Underground train blast: Islamic State claims responsibility; UK terror threat level raised to critical
EuropeWorld

London Underground train blast: Islamic State claims respon...

Honeypreet&#039;s driver arrested in Rajasthan
India

Honeypreet's driver arrested in Rajasthan

North Korea confirms another medium-range ballistic missile drill
India

North Korea confirms another medium-range ballistic missile...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ritabrata Banerjee expelled: CPI(M) continues on its path of self-destruction

Skilling India for human capital

DNA Edit: The Onion Saga

The future of past: Why our heritage is so important

DNA Edit: Spotlight on zero