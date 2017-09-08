close
Dera search operation could last a week, 22 blacksmiths, sniper dogs join forces

The search and sanitisation operations inside Dera Saccha Sauda headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa, which will begin on Friday morning, could easily last a week, sources told Zee Media.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 07:51
Dera search operation could last a week, 22 blacksmiths, sniper dogs join forces
Security forces outside (ANI)

Sirsa: The search and sanitisation operations inside Dera Saccha Sauda headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa, which will begin on Friday morning, could easily last a week, sources told Zee Media.

The operation, led by the Punjab and Haryana police under the supervision of retired session judge AK Pawar appointed by the high court, is currently mulling on how to proceed inside the campus.

On Thursday night, the security forces and intelligence agencies carved out a detailed plan on how to proceed with the raids.

Nearly 22 blacksmiths have been hired to break the numerous locks inside the Dera. Security forces have also created a satellite map to aid and facilitate the search operations on the massive campus.

Forty-one companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), accompanied by sniper dogs, will keep a strict vigil on security inside and outside the Dera. Curfew has been imposed in areas surrounding headquarters in Sirsa which will continue till search operations last. Meanwhile, the media and public have been barred to enter the campus.

Zee News Media on Wednesday entered the sprawling 700-acre Dera campus to locate the cave (gufa) where Singh allegedly conducted his 'misdeeds' and 'sexually' exploited women.

Instead, we found luxurious castles, seven-star resorts, mini models of Paris' Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal and Disneyland and incomplete construction of an underwater villa and film city.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Saccha Sauda sect, is currently in Rohtak jail, serving a 20-year sentence for raping two sadhvis or female followers.

