Dera sect will have to compensate for violence losses: High Court

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday said the Dera Sacha Sauda sect would have to compensate for the losses in the violence by sect followers after a court held the Dera chief guilty of rape. The court also sought a list of properties the sect owns.

In its resumed hearing, the High Court said the sect would have to compensate for the losses caused in the arson and violence.

The court also directed the central government to provide additional forces to Punjab.

The court`s observation came after Punjab`s counsel informed the court that the situation was tense in the state after the verdict holding Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty of rape and sexual exploitation.

It also sought details from the Panchkula administration regarding the damages to public and private property in the violence.

At least 12 people have died in the violence unleashed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers.

Tens of thousands of followers of the Dera chief went on a rampage, burning vehicles and buildings and attacking media persons, after a special CBI court here pronounced the verdict in the 2002 case.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices SS Saron, Surya Kant and Avneesh Jhingan also categorically told the Haryana government that politicians, including ministers, should not be allowed to visit Panchkula, where the CBI court is located.

"If the politicians interfere, they needed to be booked," said the judges.

Apprehending violence after the verdict, the High Court had also directed the police to videograph any cases of arson, and arrest those responsible for that.

"Suicide is not without instigation, and instigation itself is an offence," the bench had said, adding they did not want to see police men being beaten up.

On Thursday, the court had asked the Centre to provide additional forces ahead of the judgment.

A Division Bench of acting Chief Justice Surinder Singh Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan had said they "did not want a situation similar to the Jat reservation stir".