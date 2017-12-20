Dera Violence: 4 Ram Rahim followers, who set coaches on fire, detained by forces

NEW DELHI: In a special joint operation of Rapid Police Force (RPF) and Special Cell of Delhi police on Wednesday a team arrested four persons in connection to Dera violence for setting ablaze four coaches at Anand Vihar Yard.

Following Dera Saccha Sauda chief Ram Rahim's rape conviction by special CBI court, the accused persons allegedly set on fire empty bus coaches stabled at Anand Vihar Yard on August 25.

“Some bottles with inflamable liquid were also found at the spot which indicated to be the intentional handiwork of some miscreants,” said the police. A case was later registered.

Acting on a tip-off from Dera followers, the joint ops team apprehended Vijay Malik, Bir Sungh, Kanhaiya Lal Mittal and Harjeet Singh.

All detained persons have admitted to setting the coaches on fire, said the police.

On August 25, a special CBI court convicted Dera chief Ram Rahim of raping two sadhvis or female followers and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Following Ram Rahim's conviction, violence and arson had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts which over left 40 people dead and scores injured.