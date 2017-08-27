Dera violence: Educational institutions in Haryana to stay closed tomorrow

New Delhi: A day before rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing, Haryana's authorities have said that all the schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Panchkula, Rohtak, Kaithal and Ambala will remain closed tomorrow to prevent more untoward incidents.

The comprehensive arrangements have been made to maintain law and order across Punjab and Haryana. The activities of anti-social elements are being closely monitored by the district administration with senior police personnel carrying out a flag march.

At least 36 Duty Magistrates and Police officers have been deployed by the district administration that is continuously monitoring the law and order situation in the violence-hit districts.

A special cyber cell has been set up for this, which will keep an eye on the social media constantly. The Control room has been set up by the district administration, which will be available for 24 hours.

The district magistrate has also appealed to the villagers not to pay any attention to any rumour of anti-social elements and in such situation can contact on telephone no. 01746-234223 of the control room.

The broadband and Internet lease lines in premises of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa have been suspended till August 29. However, voice calls on mobile networks are not affected.

The Section 144 will remain in effect till further orders.

Earlier in the day, Sisra Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh said that the blockades have been installed at all points since the judgment is coming tomorrow.

"We appeal to the people of media to not go to that side because our operation is underway.Some media personnel did not go in front of our army and also travelled through streets in private cab.Such adventures should be avoided by media.All miscommunications should be prevented. Our mandate is not to go inside the Dera but to protect our city, which we are doing it.

The security arrangements are uptight.There will be no relaxation on curfew tomorrow," Singh said.

Meanwhile, following developments have taken place in the DSS chief rape case:

- 30 died in Panchkula, 6 in Sirsa, 269 injured.

- There are about 3000-4000 people at Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa and are vacating gradually.

- No incident reported in last 24 hours.

- Court will be in Sonaria (jail), Rohtak and arrangements being made.

- Notification has been issued to make arrangements for sitting of CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail, Panchkula for pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim Singh.

- However, Haryana DGP B.S. Sandhu has said that, "Ram Rahim Singh won't be produced in Panchkula".

- Deputy Advocate General Gurdas Singh Salwara was sacked after he was reportedly seen carried luggage of Ram Rahim Singh.

- People have vacated Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Bajenka village and the whole premises are being inspected by Police and Army in located in Sirsa district of Haryana.

- We found axes, batons, petrol bombs etc there. All objectionable objects have been seized and Dera has been completely vacated says Kaithal DC.

- Curfew will be relaxed, will assess situation, if everything remains peaceful will lift curfew in coming time says SSP Bhatinda, Punjab.

- Post-mortem of the bodies of deceased is underway; 90 people were admitted last night, no case of bullet injury has been found, says CMO, Civil Hospital, Panchkula.

- Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired a high-level meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state after the violence which erupted post Ram Rahim Verdict.

- Punjab Police and Army conducted a flag march in the Moga district of Punjab.

- Police is in the process of establishing the identity of the 28 dead persons says Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh.

Yesterday, the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab issued separate appeals for the maintenance of law and order and calm after followers of Ram Rahim went berserk with grief and anger over his conviction.