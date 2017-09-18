close
Dera Violence: Ram Rahim's 'Angel' Honeypreet tops the most-wanted list of 43 people

Dera spokesman Aditya Insan is the second most wanted person on the list. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 12:03
Dera Violence: Ram Rahim&#039;s &#039;Angel&#039; Honeypreet tops the most-wanted list of 43 people

Sirsa: Honeypreet Insaan, the adopted daughter of Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, tops the most wanted 43-member list released by Haryana Police for triggering mob violence and riots in Panchkula and Sirsa, following the rape conviction of Dera chief on August 25. Dera spokesman Aditya Insan is the second most wanted person on the list. 

Earlier, Haryana Police released a list of 43 people wanted.

Parkash, who also goes by Vicky, was the first person to be arrested from the 'wanted 43' list. He's also the brother-in-law of Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan and was at number 3 on the list.

Also Read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim raped several minor girls at Dera, terminated pregnancies, claims former follower

 

On August 25, the day of Panchkula violence, Parkash wearing orange turban was issuing directions to the frenzied followers through via cellphone. When the Panchkula Police arrested him, he was not wearing any kind of turban, reported the Tribune.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Honeypreet, who went underground after Singh's conviction, has allegedly fled to Nepal.

A CBI special court on August 25 held the self-styled godman, also the lead actor of MSG film franchise, guilty of raping two 'sadhvis' or female followers 15 years ago inside the Dera premises. He was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Immediately after the conviction, deadly riots took place in Panchkula and surrounding areas, that at least 38 and injuring over 250 people.

The mob, consisting of Dera followers, set scores of vehicles, including police and fire brigades, on fire.

Also Read: Rapist Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a 'sex addict', claim jail doctors

 

