Dera violence result of mixing politics, religion: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav

Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was today convicted of rape, sparking violence from thousands of his followers in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 19:05
Dera violence result of mixing politics, religion: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Condemning the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Friday said such incidents are bound to happen when politicians take help from religious leaders and mix religion with politics.

In criticism apparently aimed at the BJP, which had actively courted dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Yadav said when Union ministers and other influential politicians visit him, people close to him are unlikely to fear police.

"When religion and politics are mixed and politicians take assistance of religion in politics, then such incidents are bound to happen today or tomorrow. We have still time to learn that politicians should not take advantage and assistance in the name of religion and faith," he said in a statement.

Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was today convicted of rape, sparking violence from thousands of his followers in parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

TAGS

Dera Sacha SaudaSharad YadavGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghPanchkulaviolence

