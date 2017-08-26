Dera violence: Section 144 to continue in Delhi, for now

New Delhi: Delhi Police Public Relation Officer Madhur Verma on Saturday informed that section 144 will continue till further order in the national capital after violent protests by the Dera Sacha Sauda followers post the organisation's chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction.

He added that these precautionary measures won't affect the normal life.

Madhur Verma said to the press, "We have maintained high alert. No incident reported so far. Section 144 to continue till further order."

However, Verma said that these orders are only meant for miscreants who are there to carry any mischief.

The Delhi PRO further apprised that the senior officers along with reserve force remain mobile in their area and flag marches were also carried out in Delhi.

Meanwhile following developments have taken place in the DSS chief rape case:

- 30 died in Panchkula, 6 in Sirsa, 269 injured.

- 552 people arrested, investigation is underway.

- There are about 3000-4000 people at Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa and are vacating gradually.

- No incident reported in last 24 hours.

- Court will be in Sonaria (jail), Rohtak and arrangements being made.

- 34 cases registered so far by Haryana police in the entire process.

- Notification has been issued to make arrangements for sitting of CBI Court in Sunaria District Jail, Panchkula for pronouncement of quantum of sentence against Ram Rahim Singh.

- However, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu has said that, "Ram Rahim Singh won't be produced in Panchkula".

- Deputy Advocate General Gurdas Singh Salwara was sacked after he was reportedly seen carried luggage of Ram Rahim Singh.

- People have vacated Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Bajenka village and the whole premises are being inspected by Police and Army in located in Sirsa district of Haryana.

- We found axes, batons, petrol bombs etc there. All objectionable objects have been seized and Dera has been completely vacated says Kaithal DC.

- Curfew will be relaxed, will assess situation, if everything remains peaceful will lift curfew in coming time says SSP Bhatinda, Punjab.

- Post-mortem of the bodies of deceased is underway; 90 people were admitted last night, no case of bullet injury has been found, says CMO, Civil Hospital, Panchkula.

- Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired a high-level meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state after the violence which erupted post Ram Rahim Verdict.

- Punjab Police and Army conducted a flag march in the Moga district of Punjab.

- Police is in the process of establishing the identity of the 28 dead persons says Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh.

Yesterday, Chief Ministers of Haryana and Punjab - Manohar Lal Khattar and Captain Amarinder Singh issued separate appeals for maintenance of law and order and calm after followers of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeeet Ram Rahim went berserk with grief and anger over his conviction on an alleged rape charge.