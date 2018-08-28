हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MK Stalin

Despite Alagiri's warning of 'serious consequences', MK Stalin elected DMK chief 'unopposed'

Stalin, who submitted his nomination on August 26, became the second president of the party, a post which was held by his father Karunanidhi for 49 long years.

Chennai: Despite tall talks by ousted DMK leader MK Alagiri, his estranged brother MK Stalin was unanimously elected as the party president on Tuesday. His final 'coronation' was formally announced at the party headquarters in Chennai during the DMK's General Council meeting which was convened to condole the demise of party patriarch Karunanidhi.

Following Karunanidhi's death, Alagiri had kicked up a storm by saying that the DMK cadres were with him and that time would tell everything.

Alagiri's statement, which came as a challenge to Stalin, indicated that things were not going well within the DMK family. It was speculated that the DMK might suffer the fate of the ruling AIADMK which split and later merged after their supremo J Jayalalithaa who died in December 2016.
 
However, Stalin's elevation to the post of DMK chief made it clear that Alagiri is the least of the concerns for Stalin and the DMK top brass. The large banner on the stage had the faces of Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi and Stalin. 

The election of Stalin as the DMK's second president appeared a smooth affair as all the 65 district secretaries of the party proposed his name for the top post and his is the only nomination. He had submitted his nomination on August 26 and has become the second president of the party, a post which was held by his father Karunanidhi for 49 long years.

All through the meeting, DMK leaders heaped praise on their late leader and informally acknowledged Stalin as his political successor. Despite the clamour caused by Alagiri, there was neither a mention of his name nor any official response against his claim.
 
Stalin who also began his speech by using his father's popular lines - "brothers and sisters whom I love more than my life" - vowed and urged the cadres to carry forward Karunanidhi's ideals, thoughts and efforts. Though Stalin has the path cleared, only time will say if his estranged brother will lay roadblocks.

MK Stalin, Karunanidhi, DMK

