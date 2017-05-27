Despite no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-torn Sarahanpur; blames UP govt for caste violence

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister of the ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the prime minister is giving foothold to the anti-national power in the Valley.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving foothold to anti-national powers in Jammu and Kashmir," Rahul said in Saharanpur.

"We worked for ten years and brought peace in Jammu and Kashmir, now see the present situation of the state. Whenever there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it is profitable for the India. But when violence took place, it's profitable for Pakistan. It's all done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he further said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the border of violence-hit Sarahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after he decided to pay a visit there despite the 'no permission' from the district authorities.

Accusing the Modi-led government at the Centre further over the law and order condition in the Uttar Pardesh village, Rahul said, "Govt has failed on law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Everybody in country who is not powerful is scared. This is not the way to run a country."

"I wanted to visit Sarahanpur, however the authorities did not allow me to go there. They wanted to stop me at the Uttar Pradesh, but I came here," Rahul said.

"I am going back as the administration has asked me to do so. As soon as condition normalise here, they will take me to the village," he said.

Attacking the government further, the Gandhi scion said, "In today's time, poor and weak people has no place to live in and are being troubled. This is happening not just in Sarahanpur but in entire country."

Watch the complete video of Rahul Gandhi addressing media in Sarahanpur: