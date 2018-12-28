हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Despite of BJP whip, 30 lawmakers skip Triple Talaq Bill proceedings in Lok Sabha

The Muslim Women Bill 2018, which criminalises triple talaq, was passed in the Lok Sabha despite opposition parties.

Amid a massive uproar and a walkout by Congress in the Lok Sabha, the Triple Talaq Bill was passed on Thursday passed in the Lok Sabha. 

Two days before the tabling the bill, the BJP had issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the Lower House on December 27 when the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill will be taken up for discussion. 

However, the 30 party lawmakers failed to attend the session.

Speaking on the issue, Anurag Thakur, BJP Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, said, “I am aware, some MPs told me and took prior permission, about others we will look into the matter. The remaining MPs will be asked for reasons for their absence.”

The Muslim Women Bill 2018, which criminalises triple talaq, was passed in the Lok Sabha despite opposition parties, including the Congress, the AIADMK and the Samajwadi Party, staging a walkout before the voting on the bill began.

Speaking about the bill, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government did not oppose the decriminalisation of homosexuality and adultery, but was criminalising triple talaq.

Targeting the government, Owaisi further said, “You talk about faith when a judgement comes on Sabarimala, but you don't want to accept that it's a matter of my faith when it comes to triple talaq.”

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad replied to the debate on behalf of the government, asserting that the bill was not aimed at targeting any particular community or religion. He accused the Congress and other opposition parties of opposition the bill with the intention of protecting their votebanks.

