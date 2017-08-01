Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reprimand, MPs miss crucial Parliament Rajya Sabha session, leaving BJP-NDA on back foot

New Delhi: It seems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent reprimand over lawmakers continuous absence in the Rajya Sabha seems to have gone unheeded. Nearly 30 NDA lawmakers, including 6 ministers, were absent from the upper house of the Parliament as the Opposition pushed forward amendments to a bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

At the BJP Parliamentary party meet today morning, the issue of MPs absence is expected to be raked up again by party leaders.

Among those absent in the Rajya Sabha yesterday include ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Vijay Goel, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, M J Akbar, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ramdas Athawale. Few AIADMK and Akali members were also missing yesterday.

Absence of members forced the government to drop a clause granting constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC). The Opposition moved amendments and were passed by its 74 votes against the NDA’s 52.

This created an unprecedented situation as an amendment to a clause, passed by a simple majority, cannot become part of a Constitution Amendment Bill. It needs 2/3 majority of those present in the House.