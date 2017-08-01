close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reprimand, MPs miss crucial Parliament Rajya Sabha session, leaving BJP-NDA on back foot

It seems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent reprimand over lawmakers continuous absence in the Rajya Sabha seems to have gone unheeded. Nearly 30 NDA lawmakers, including 6 ministers, were absent from the upper house of the Parliament as the Opposition pushed forward amendments to a bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 09:05
Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#039;s reprimand, MPs miss crucial Parliament Rajya Sabha session, leaving BJP-NDA on back foot
At the BJP Parliamentary party meet today, the issue of MPs absence is expected to be raked up again

New Delhi: It seems, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent reprimand over lawmakers continuous absence in the Rajya Sabha seems to have gone unheeded. Nearly 30 NDA lawmakers, including 6 ministers, were absent from the upper house of the Parliament as the Opposition pushed forward amendments to a bill to grant constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

At the BJP Parliamentary party meet today morning, the issue of MPs absence is expected to be raked up again by party leaders.

Among those absent in the Rajya Sabha yesterday include ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Vijay Goel, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, M J Akbar, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ramdas Athawale. Few AIADMK and Akali members were also missing yesterday.

Absence of members forced the government to drop a clause granting constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC). The Opposition moved amendments and were passed by its 74 votes against the NDA’s 52.

This created an unprecedented situation as an amendment to a clause, passed by a simple majority, cannot become part of a Constitution Amendment Bill. It needs 2/3 majority of those present in the House.

TAGS

Rajya SabhaPrime Minister Narendra ModiMP absent from Parliament

From Zee News

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed&#039;s house arrest extended for two more months
WorldAsia

Pakistan: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's house arrest extende...

Blue Whale challenge: Minutes before his death, this is what Mumbai teen Manpreet Sahans had posted
India

Blue Whale challenge: Minutes before his death, this is wha...

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama; LeT chief Abu Dujana believed to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Pulwama; LeT chief...

Taslima Nasreen says only Aurangabad Police knew about her arrival, wonders how `fanatics` got to know about her itinerary
MaharashtraIndia

Taslima Nasreen says only Aurangabad Police knew about her...

HP TET 2017: Online application process begins today; last date is August 20
Himachal PradeshEducation

HP TET 2017: Online application process begins today; last...

Patna Zoo Soil scam: More trouble for RJD as Nitish-led NDA orders probe against Lalu Prasad&#039;s son Tej Pratap
India

Patna Zoo Soil scam: More trouble for RJD as Nitish-led NDA...

Donald Trump dictated son`s statement on Russia talks: Report
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump dictated son`s statement on Russia talks: Repo...

Syria has no information about 39 missing Indians: Envoy
India

Syria has no information about 39 missing Indians: Envoy

WorldAsia

Almost 500 to face judges in Turkey`s biggest coup trial

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Indian cities are sorely lacking in neighbourhood parks

Lowering the pitch over Doklam: Neither India nor China gains by escalating the standoff

DNA Edit: Holier than thou

Full-time defence minister can bring reform the way Rao-Singh combine did to the economic sector

SC remarks welcome, but Indian abortion law far from ideal