Despite strained bilateral ties, Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif wished speedy recovery to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Despite strained bilateral ties with India, Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, wishing her speedy recovery following a surgery for kidney transplant.

News Agency ANI quoted sources as saying that the Pakistani PM has written a letter to EAM Swaraj and wished her a speedy recovery.

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif wrote letter to EAM Sushma Swaraj wishing her a speedy recovery: Sources — ANI (@ANI_news) December 29, 2016

EAM Swaraj recently went through kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS after she was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Swaraj, who is extremely popular among the masses for helping Indians in trouble oversees, was later discharged from the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier wished his Pakistan counterpart on his birthday on December 25.

The PM wrote on his official Twitter account: “Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

His step was criticised by BJP ally Shiv Sena.

Taking a dig at it, Party invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji, saying the warrior king never extended such greetings to “the enemies of the nation.”

The Shiv Sena’s comment at Narendra Modi came within days of his laying the foundation for a grand memorial to Shivaji in Mumbai.