Despite Syed Salahuddin's designation as global terrorist, US policy on Kashmir remains unchanged: State Dept

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 18:48
Despite Syed Salahuddin&#039;s designation as global terrorist, US policy on Kashmir remains unchanged: State Dept

Washington: The State Department said that United States policy on Kashmir remains unaffected despite designating Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

"Designation of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist does not reflect a change in the US policy on Kashmir, Our policy on Kashmir has not changed," said a State Department spokesperson.

A State Department spokesperson had said that Washington saw Kashmir as a dispute that needed to be resolved peacefully, The Dawn said.

"The pace, scope, and character of any discussions on Kashmir is for the two sides to determine, but we support any and all positive steps India and Pakistan can take to forge closer relations," The Dawn quoted State Department spokesperson as saying.

On June 26, "Department of State has designated Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as (AKA) Syed Salahuddin, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

As a consequence of this designation, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin's property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked," the State Department had said in a statement earlier.

The State Department also notified the international community that Salahuddin, "has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism."

United StatesIndiaPakistanHizbul MujahideenMohammad Yusuf ShahSyed SalahuddinIndo-PakKashmir issueJammu and Kashmir

