close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Destructive forces trying to assault India's diversity, communal harmony will never succeed: Sonia Gandhi

Greeting the nation on Eid, she said the festival, which is the culmination of a 30-day fast, was an occasion to celebrate brotherhood and social harmony.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 21:56
Destructive forces trying to assault India&#039;s diversity, communal harmony will never succeed: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said the "destructive forces trying to assault India's distinctive characteristic of unity in diversity and communal harmony" would never succeed in their "design".

Greeting the nation on Eid, she said the festival, which is the culmination of a 30-day fast, was an occasion to celebrate brotherhood and social harmony.

Gandhi added that India had the distinction of being the only country in the world where people professing a number of religions lived together in an atmosphere of love and harmony.

"Destructive forces trying to assault India's distinctive characteristic of unity in diversity and communal harmony will never succeed in their design.

"Truth, love and fraternity will vanquish the divisive forces, something which is both India's strength and beauty," the Congress chief said in a statement.

The presidential nominee of the opposition, Meira Kumar, too greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Extending her good wishes, she said the festival of Eid highlighted the spirit of sacrifice and joy of sharing.

The celebrations marking the end of the Ramzan fasting fostered peace and harmony, which reflected the true spirit of the country's culture, she added.

"It strengthens our resolute faith in unity and our shared common destiny. We must re-dedicate ourselves to these values which have kept our country in good stead. May this day spread peace, tolerance and harmony among all," said the five-time Lok Sabha MP.

TAGS

Sonia Gandhicommunal harmonyEidCongressBJPEid-ul-FitrMeira KumarLok SabhaRamzan

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US declares Pakistan-based Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin as global terrorist
India

Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US declares Pakistan-based Hizbul...

Pakistan violates ceasefire again, shells J&amp;K&#039;s Bhimbher Gali sector; Indian Army retaliates
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire again, shells J&K's Bh...

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump to welcome PM Modi at the White House
AmericasWorld

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump to welcome PM Mod...

Madhya Pradesh

Municipal Commissioner arrested for taking bribe in Madhya...

WorldAsia

Floods, heavy rains kill 28 in China, 16 people missing; ov...

US Defence Secretary James Mattis calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
AmericasWorld

US Defence Secretary James Mattis calls on Prime Minister N...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video