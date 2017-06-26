Destructive forces trying to assault India's diversity, communal harmony will never succeed: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said the "destructive forces trying to assault India's distinctive characteristic of unity in diversity and communal harmony" would never succeed in their "design".

Greeting the nation on Eid, she said the festival, which is the culmination of a 30-day fast, was an occasion to celebrate brotherhood and social harmony.

Gandhi added that India had the distinction of being the only country in the world where people professing a number of religions lived together in an atmosphere of love and harmony.

"Destructive forces trying to assault India's distinctive characteristic of unity in diversity and communal harmony will never succeed in their design.

"Truth, love and fraternity will vanquish the divisive forces, something which is both India's strength and beauty," the Congress chief said in a statement.

The presidential nominee of the opposition, Meira Kumar, too greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Extending her good wishes, she said the festival of Eid highlighted the spirit of sacrifice and joy of sharing.

The celebrations marking the end of the Ramzan fasting fostered peace and harmony, which reflected the true spirit of the country's culture, she added.

"It strengthens our resolute faith in unity and our shared common destiny. We must re-dedicate ourselves to these values which have kept our country in good stead. May this day spread peace, tolerance and harmony among all," said the five-time Lok Sabha MP.