close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

'Detained Indian ship in UK to be sold over unpaid wages'

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) believes that the crew, still aboard the vessel 'Malaviya Seven', are now owed more than 600,000 pounds (USD 803,760).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 00:11
&#039;Detained Indian ship in UK to be sold over unpaid wages&#039;
Represntational image

London: A UK court on Thursday gave the go-ahead to British authorities for selling an Indian ship detained in Scotland last year to recover the unpaid wages of 11-member Indian crew.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) believes that the crew, still aboard the vessel 'Malaviya Seven', are now owed more than 600,000 pounds (USD 803,760).

It expects that the sale of the ship by an auction will cover the unpaid wages of the 11-member Indian crew.

The vessel's owner -- Mumbai's GOL Offshore Limited -- is now in liquidation.

A writ had been served earlier which prevented the ship from leaving Aberdeen Harbour in Scotland.

"When a ship is found to be not in compliance with applicable convention requirements, a deficiency may be raised. If any of their deficiencies are so serious they have to be rectified before departure, then the ship will be detained," the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said in a statement.

The Indian crew have been supported by local charities during their stay in Scotland, including Aberdeen's Catholic community.

They have refused to leave the ship over fears that they may never be paid and said while they have missed their families, they had found local people very welcoming.

'Malaviya Seven' chief officer Bamadev Swain told BBC Scotland: "My daughter keeps asking every now and then: 'When is papa coming back?' It's very difficult".

The 'Malaviya' was detained twice last year over unpaid wages, first in June 2016 after being contracted to BP.

The crew were eventually paid and the ship was released but it returned to Aberdeen under a different contract two months later and detained on identical charges.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard there has already been interest in the vessel, which will be advertised for sale around the world.

One estimate puts its sale price at 850,000 pounds (USD 1.1 million) and scrap value at 670,000 pounds (USD 896,955), while the union representing the crew believes it may be worth up to 1.1 million pounds (USD 1.47 million).

Aberdeen Harbour hopes to recover some of its costs to pay for the ship's long stay at the port but has said it will not take the funds out of the crew's wages.

The UK is part of a regional agreement known as the Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control under which information on all ships inspected is held centrally in an electronic database.

TAGS

Detained Indian shipUKunpaid wagesUK courtBritish AuthoritiesIndian shipScotlandIndian crew

From Zee News

India

Rahul's remarks on 'dynasty politics' nation...

World

Trump says he's close to deal with Congress on DACA

DelhiDelhi

We can't trust Rohingyas, says MOS Home Hansraj Ahir

Killing of top commander major setback for LeT: J&amp;K Police
Jammu and Kashmir

Killing of top commander major setback for LeT: J&K Pol...

Technology

5G phones to go mainstream in key markets in 2019: Qualcomm...

Technology

Idea demands separation of VoLTE, traditional calls for IUC

Suicide attacks on restaurants, checkpoint, kill 60 in southern Iraq
EuropeWorld

Suicide attacks on restaurants, checkpoint, kill 60 in sout...

WorldAsia

Russian, US-led strikes kill 39 in Syria's Deir Ezzor:...

India

Indian doctor in US stabbed to death

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Rs 1 lakh crore for 508 km: 5 facts about India's 'almost free' bullet train project

Shinzo Abe's visit | Strengthening partnership, India-Japan sign 15 agreements; here's a complete list

Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe launch bullet train project: 10 important statements made by PM

India is forever in ‘election mode’ with governance focusing exclusively on short-term electoral aspects

DNA Edit | BJP’s Bengal Bugle: Amit Shah takes the battle to Mamata