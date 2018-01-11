हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari have a narrow escape; helicopter mishap averted

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 11, 2018, 17:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had a narrow escape on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were going in a helicopter to attend an event in Mira Road near Mumbai.

The helicopter was slated to land on a school premises, but while landing, the pilot spotted a wire and pulled the chopper back. He landed the chopper safely at a nearby spot.

This is not the first time that Fadnavis has escaped helicopter mishaps.

In July 2017, Fadnavis’ helicopter had escaped an accident.

His chopper also had a crash landing in Latur in May 2017. In the same month, his helicopter failed to take off at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra due to technical fault.

