Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari have a narrow escape; helicopter mishap averted

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had a narrow escape on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were going in a helicopter to attend an event in Mira Road near Mumbai.

The helicopter was slated to land on a school premises, but while landing, the pilot spotted a wire and pulled the chopper back. He landed the chopper safely at a nearby spot.

This is not the first time that Fadnavis has escaped helicopter mishaps.

In July 2017, Fadnavis’ helicopter had escaped an accident.

His chopper also had a crash landing in Latur in May 2017. In the same month, his helicopter failed to take off at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra due to technical fault.