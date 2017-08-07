close
Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on last day of 'Sawan'

Devotees across the nation are flocking towards temples to offer their prayers on the last Monday of 'Sawan' month.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 09:04
Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on last day of &#039;Sawan&#039;
Representational Image

New Delhi: Devotees across the nation are flocking towards temples to offer their prayers on the last Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Devotees fast on the Mondays of the month to impress Lord Shiva. This year it had five Mondays, which is being considered as a rare event.

According to the Hindu Mythology, Lord Shiva is called ' Mahadev' because he saved the universe by drinking the poison that rose from the 'Samudra Manthan' in Sawan.

'Samudra Manthan' is an occasion when Gods and Demons churned the ocean of milk for 'Amrit'. A gem was produced from the churning was poison, which could have destroyed the entire universe; therefore, Shiva drank the poison to save the living beings.

Sawandevoteeslast MondayLast Monday of Shravan

