DGCA suspends flying licence of Air India operations chief Arvind Kathpalia for failing alcohol test

Air India

Kathpalia was scheduled to fly flight AI-111 from Delhi to London but he had to be replaced because he tested positive for alcohol in the breath analyser test.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the flying licence of Air India’s Director of Operations, Arvind Kathpalia, for three years. Kathpalia’s flying licence was suspended a day after he was grounded by the airline as he failed a mandatory pre-flight alcohol test.

Kathpalia was scheduled to fly flight AI-111 from Delhi to London but he had to be replaced because he tested positive for alcohol in the BA test. It was for the second time within a year that Kathpalia failed the Breath Analyser test.

He had earlier failed another alcohol test on January 17. Even prior to that, his flying licence was suspended for three months in 2017 as he had reportedly missed a breath analyser test.

Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola had on Sunday said, “Action will be taken as per rules against him.” The Indian Commercial Pilots Association had also written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking action against Captain Kathpalia.

Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

The prescribed punishment for such offences under the DGCA rules is suspension of flying licence for three months in case of first breach.

For violating the norms for a second time, the licence is suspended for three years and for a third time, the licence is permanently cancelled.

(With agency inputs)

