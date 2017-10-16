Dhanteras 2017: Short on cash? 10 items under Rs 100 for good fortune

NEW DELHI: It's that time of the year again – Dhanteras 2017. Celebrated days before Diwali, the festival is an official excuse for Indians to spend money, albeit just on metal items. I mean who wouldn't want to spend a few bucks for a year of full of luck and Goddes Lakshmi's blessings.

Ok, jokes apart.

In the books, 'Dhan' refers to wealth and 'teras' is the 13th day of the lunar calender. On Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi (God of wealth and prosperity) and Yama Dev (God of Death) are worshipped by Hindus. One also buys metal items to ensure prosperity, happiness, good luck and wealth for the entire family through the year.

Over the ages, buying silver, gold, utensils or any useful metal became associated with Dhanteras or Dhanvantari. For many of us, buying something expensive is out simply the question. (Money woes!)

Not to worry. Here are 10 hacks to maintain your religious spirits while keeping the pockets happy. Presenting 10 items to buy under Rs 100 on Dhanteras 2017:

1. Utensils

It's the safest thing to go for. Utensils such as bowls, spoons, spatulas, tumblers, plates are your best bet. More importantly, buying utensils is officially certified by tradition (or so say our elders). The only hack here – buy one or two pieces and the bill will be just under Rs 100.

2. Jewellery

Every time we purchse jewellery, it need not be gold or silver or brass. Simple metal earrings, bangles, rings, locket necklaces will do. Just make sure it's metal. As a matter of fact, silver toe rings can be easily purchased for under Rs 150. But sticking to our Rs 100 budget, go for black metal and white metal earrings – a good bet.

3. Incense Stand or Agarbatti Stick Holder

Basic stainless steel incense or agarbatti stands can easily be obtained for less than Rs 100. Also, it's a beautiful thing to buy on Dhanteras.

4. Knives, Gas Lighters

Now knives and gas lighters are not your traditional 'utensil' items. But they are an important part of the kitchen, which is directly related to good health and good wealth in turn. Both the items are easily available at your neighbourhood grocery store, and will cost under Rs 100.

5. Key Chains

You will not find any key chain without metal attached to it. So walk up to the nearest stationary store and pick up one. Many key chains are easily available for under Rs 100.

6. Metal Candle Holders, Metal Diyas

Metal candle holders or little metal diyas can be easily found during Diwali. All you need to do is to walk up to the local market. This can also double up as a Diwali item as well.

7. Metal Hardware

Ok, anything metal should count, right? From that aspect, hardware made of metals such as nails, screws, hammer also count on Dhanteras? So drop an visit to your nearest hardware store and voila! (Yes, we understand this is an advice you're unlikely to receive from any other counter).

8. Metal Stationary

Walk into a stationary store and look around. You'll be amazed to find so many little things made out of metal, and all under Rs 100. Here are some examples, pens (with metal body), sharpener, clipboard, scissors, staples. And guess, what with some metal stationary, you'll keep both Goddess Lakshmi and her sister Goddess Saraswati happy.

9. Metal Decorative items

A little difficult to find, but can be found nonetheless. Search for it the local market or a superstone near you. Cute little some decorative items can be found under Rs 100. Example: Little metal bells, or small centre-piece for the table.

10. Lock and Key

Our parting shot. If nothing works, just buy a lock and key from somewhere. You might just need it someday. And it's metal.