DHSE Kerala + 12 results 2018: Kerala plus two results announced at keralaresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage 83.75%

DHSE Kerala

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Thursday announced the  Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2018 on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. and results.kerala.gov.in. 

Cochin: Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Thursday announced the  Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2018 on the official website keralaresults.nic.in. and results.kerala.gov.in. The results were announced by state Education minister Prof C Raveendranath. 

Kannur emerged as the top performing district with a pass percentage of 86.7 while Pathanamthitta is the worst with the pass percentage of 77.1. The overall pass percentage stood at 83.75%.

Here's how to check the Kerala Results 2018, Kerala Plus Two Result: 

Step 1: Log on to keralaresults.nic.in or  results.kerala.gov.in or examresults.net/kerala or click here

Step 2: Now click on DHSE EXAM RESULTS - 2018   

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and date of birth

Step 4: Your Kerala Result 2018 will be displayed.

Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2018 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2018

Candidates can also get results via SMS

Get Kerala Result 2018 via SMS - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

 

