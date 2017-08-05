Dialogue is the only way to tackle terrorism, climate change: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that dialogue and debate is the only solution to the number of global challenges varying from terrorism to climate change. In a video message for the second edition of "Samvad"- Global Initiative on Conflict Avoidance and Environment Consciousness the Prime Minister said,"As inter-connected and inter-dependent world of 21st century battles a number of global challenges, from terrorism to climate change; I am confident that the solutions will be found through Asia's oldest traditions of dialogue and debate."

The Prime Minister said that he is a "product of the ancient Indian tradition that firmly believes in dialogue on difficult issues." He further said that Samvad (dialogue) is the only way to cut through deep rooted religious stereotypes and prejudices that divide communities across world and 'sow seeds of conflict between nations.'

Referring examples from Indian mythology such as Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Lord Buddha and Bhakta Prahlada, the Prime Minister said that the purpose of each of their actions was to uphold Dharma, which has sustained Indians from ancient to modern times. Further calling for 'harmonious environmental consciousness', the Prime Minister said every individual should nurture nature and should not exploit it.

"If a man does not nurture nature than nature reacts in the form of climate change. Man must relate to nature, man must revere nature, not merely consider it a resource to be exploited," he said.

The second edition of the conference is being organised in Yangon today and tomorrow. In September 2015, the Vivekananda Kendra had hosted the first edition of this conference in New Delhi.

