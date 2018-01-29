Did Faridkot DSP shoot himself dead during students’ protest? Mystery remains

The death of a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Punjab has sparked uproar in Faridkot. The cop, DSP Baljinder Singh Sandhu, was reportedly shot dead during a protest by university students in the area. However, there are conflicting reports on who killed him; while some reports suggest that he was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants, a few suggested that he killed himself.

The DSP suffered bullet injuries during the protest and later succumbed to them at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

According to reports, SHO Gurmeet Singh of Faridkot spotted a young couple at a bus stop on January 26. There was an argument between the cop and the couple, following which the former beat them up and took them to police station.

This led to anger among university students, who on Monday held a protest in front of the college premises. During the bid to control the agitating students, the DSP suffered a bullet shot.

A video of the incident has also surfaced wherein DSP Sandhu is seen trying to pacify agitating students. Suddenly, a gunshot is heard and suddenly the DSP is seen collapsing while he bleeds.