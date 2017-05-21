close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Did govt drop hint on surgical strike two? Says it will be 'decisive'

"This chapter of disturbance in Kashmir will come to an end very soon," Singh added. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 18:53
Did govt drop hint on surgical strike two? Says it will be &#039;decisive&#039;

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday may have dropped enough hint on a “second surgical strike” against the PoK terrorists, saying there would “defenitely be a decisive action” but the government won't reveal plan in advance.

Asked if the government would do something concrete in regard to cross-border terrorism, he reportedly replied in affirmative.

"Did we tell (media) before we carried out the surgical strike? We talked about this only after the operation had been done.

“We will not tell you what we are going to do," Singh was quoted as saying at India Today Editors' Roundtable conference.

"We will definitely do something decisive. But, I can't tell you what that would be.

“The security agencies will do whatever is required. You will see the results yourself," India Today quoted him as saying.

The minister said the Kashmiri youth want to be part of the development agenda but certain elements in the Valley, numbering not more than 350, do not want it and fomenting trouble.

"This chapter of disturbance in Kashmir will come to an end very soon," Singh added.

TAGS

Surgical strike twoUnion Minister Jitendra SinghJitendra SinghPoK terroristsPakistanPakistani terroristsCross-border terrorism

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Former Miss India finalist among 6 evacuated from Mt Everes...
India

Former Miss India finalist among 6 evacuated from Mt Everes...

Bomb attack on powerful Syrian Islamist rebel group kills 1...
World

Bomb attack on powerful Syrian Islamist rebel group kills 1...

Will take steps to stop construction of Godse memorial: Pat...
MaharashtraMumbai

Will take steps to stop construction of Godse memorial: Pat...

Pro Tamil actvists detained at Marina
Tamil NaduChennai

Pro Tamil actvists detained at Marina

3rd NDA anniversary: Top BJP leaders to hold rallies from M...
Tamil NaduChennai

3rd NDA anniversary: Top BJP leaders to hold rallies from M...

World&#039;s most endangered marine mammal may go extinct in 365 days
Environment

World's most endangered marine mammal may go extinct i...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video