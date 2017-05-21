Did govt drop hint on surgical strike two? Says it will be 'decisive'

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday may have dropped enough hint on a “second surgical strike” against the PoK terrorists, saying there would “defenitely be a decisive action” but the government won't reveal plan in advance.

Asked if the government would do something concrete in regard to cross-border terrorism, he reportedly replied in affirmative.

"Did we tell (media) before we carried out the surgical strike? We talked about this only after the operation had been done.

“We will not tell you what we are going to do," Singh was quoted as saying at India Today Editors' Roundtable conference.

"We will definitely do something decisive. But, I can't tell you what that would be.

“The security agencies will do whatever is required. You will see the results yourself," India Today quoted him as saying.

The minister said the Kashmiri youth want to be part of the development agenda but certain elements in the Valley, numbering not more than 350, do not want it and fomenting trouble.

"This chapter of disturbance in Kashmir will come to an end very soon," Singh added.