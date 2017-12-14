Did PM Modi violate poll code after voting? Here's what constitutional expert says

NEW DELHI: Congress knocked the door of the Election Commission on Thursday alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the model code of conduct by holding a 'roadshow' on polling day.

However, Constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap said that it is unlikely that the PM will be in any trouble. "Don't see any code of conduct being violated because PM didn't campaign for his party. He did not utter a single word but only showed his finger with an ink mark which can be interpreted as to send a message to people vote and not who to vote for," he said.

Several Congress workers were on Thursday detained as they staged a protest against the Election Commission for issuing a notice against party's President-elect Rahul Gandhi for his TV interviews but not acting against PM Modi for holding a roadshow after casting his vote.

The Congress dubbed the EC a captive puppet and accused Modi of brazenly breaking rules in a final bid to save the BJP's "sinking ship" in Gujarat.

The party has submitted a memorandum to the EC demanding action against Modi for the 'roadshow'.

The BJP has, however, stated that the opposition party was "known for breaking guidelines on constitutional bodies".

Meanwhile, the second and final phase of the bitterly fought Gujarat Assembly polls ended on Thursday amid a war of words between the ruling BJP and an aggressive Congress.

Balloting closed at 5 pm with an estimated 60 per cent of the 2.22 crore electorate exercising their franchise in 93 constituencies across 14 districts of northern and central Gujarat.