Did Tej Pratap meet Aishwarya Rai at Patna airport for the first time? Not really

Tej Pratap Yadav met his would-be wife Aishwarya Rai for the first time in February 2018 when their families started to talk about their marriage. Both Tej Pratap and Aishwarya belong to political families and their parents have had a long association. The two also met at Patna airport on Sunday when Tej Pratap returned from New Delhi after meeting his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Aishwarya was leaving for the national capital along with her family members to shop for her wedding.

A day after the news of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya's marriage being fixed broke on April 6, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar minister spoke to the media. "Media was speculating for a long time about my marriage. Now that it has been finalised, they have got the answer. The marriage was finalised by my mother and father. Aishwarya is my choice too," he said in Patna on Saturday.

Tej Pratap's mother Rabri Devi, who is also an RJD leader and former Bihar chief minster, had finalised the marriage in March following consultations with Aishwarya's father Chandrika Prasad rai, a former Bihar minister, and her mother Poornima Rai, who is an assistant professor in Patna Women's College.

The two will have their engagement ceremony on April 18 at Patna's Maurya hotel. It will be a family ceremony with only close relatives being invitated for the same. But the marriage on May 12 is likely to be an extravagant affair with thousands expected to attend.

The guest list will be almost 10,000 strong, close family sources say. Important dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, several Union and Bihar ministers, chief ministers of many states are expected to grace the occasion and bless the newly weds.