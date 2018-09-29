हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vivek Tiwari

Didn't shoot at Apple sales manager, bullet fired by mistake, says accused cop, wants FIR

The Uttar Pradesh police have constituted a special investigation team under a Superintendent of Police to probe the incident.

ANI photo

Lucknow: A massive uproar has been triggered in Uttar Pradesh following the death of Apple Sales Manager, Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead by police in Lucknow. 

Tiwari was allegedly shot at by a Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant on Friday. The deceased was with a woman in his car when the incident took place. The woman has said that she is under no pressure to hide the truth, adding that she wanted the culprit to be punished.

The accused policeman, however, defended his act, saying that he had no option but to fire in self-defence as Tiwari allegedly tried to run him over thrice. According to the policeman, Prashant Chaudhary, he approached the car after it found it parked with lights off.

Chaudhary demanded that an FIR should be registered as the deceased tried to run over him with his car, with an intention to kill him.

He said, "I didn't shoot at him. The bullet was shot by mistake. He hit me with his car and drove it over me three times with the intention to kill me. I demand that my FIR must be registered."

"It's being said that CM has told that our case will not be registered. Is there no value of our lives?" Chaudhary added.

Allegedly in self-defence, the policeman opened fire at the car and the bullet pierced through the windshield, hitting Tiwari. The Apple sales manager was immediately rushed to nearby Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, but he succumbed to his injuries.

A case of murder has been registered against the policeman by the relatives of the deceased at the Gomti Nagar police station.

The Uttar Pradesh police have constituted a special investigation team under a Superintendent of Police to probe the incident.

Vivek TiwariApple sales manager deathUttar PradeshLucknow shootout

