Difference between Congress and BJP govt is work culture, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the difference between his government and the Congress-led governments of the past was of "work culture" and noted that policies could be effective only if intentions were pure.

Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, Modi said there was need to realise the inherent strength of people of the country and create an atmosphere that takes the country to new heights.

"Our government has been seeking to harness potential of people and create synergy," Modi said.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said its leaders have been stating that many of the welfare measures taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government were started by them. He asked if the schemes had been properly implemented.

"The difference is in work culture," Modi said.

Modi said the bill against benami transactions was passed in 1988 during the Rajiv Gandhi government but the rules were not notified for 26 years.

He said Congress leaders were right when they say that black money was not only in cash but also in the form of property and jewellery but members in the House wanted to know when did they get this realisation.

"If you had notified the rules, the situation would not have been as bad. You will have to give a reply. You can't escape," he said, referring to Congress members.

Modi also referred to observations of the Supreme Court of March 2014 which noted that the UPA government had not done enough to bring back black money from abroad.

Modi said his government had taken several steps to curb black money in the last two-and-a-half years and bring unaccounted transactions into the formal economy.

Referring to allegations of corruption during the UPA government, he said the question asked in Parliament then was how much money had been lost.

"The question now asked is how much money came back (owing to demonetisation)," Modi said.

He said Congress leaders will take claim for the scheme relating to optical fibre network but in three years of UPA government (2011-14) only 59 villages were connected.

"76,000 (villages) have been connected with last mile connectivity (during NDA rule)," Modi said.

He said the Congress takes credit for the computer revolution and for spread of mobile connectivity, but when he seeks to encourage mobile payments, there is criticism.

"There has to be a beginning," he said.

Modi said 69 km of roads were built per day under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana during the UPA government but now the speed was 111 km per day. He said the government was working hard and has accelerated the pace of work in other schemes.