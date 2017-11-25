Differently-abled girl allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh, accused arrested

DAMOH: A differently-abled girl was allegedly raped in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. Police are looking into the complaint.

Earlier in November, the director of a centre for differently-abled children in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh was arrested for allegedly raping two minors. The medical examination of the girls confirmed that the two had been raped.

As per reports, director of the centre often used to abuse the girls sexually. The heinous act increased rapidly over the period after the girls did not oppose to his advances.

The man reportedly called the victims to his room to watch TV and raped them again after which lady residing near the centre informed the police of the incident. He was arrested thereafter.

"The medical test established that the girls were raped by the director," SHO Khandwa Dilip Puri said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 ans POSCO act has been registered against the director.